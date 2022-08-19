More NXT UK wrestlers now listed as WWE alumni

Following yesterday’s announcement that WWE was putting NXT UK on hiatus after Sept. 4’s Worlds Collide event and bringing it back in 2023 as NXT Europe, numerous wrestlers from the show shared they’d been released from their contracts.

I addition, PWInsider & others have noted that a number of additional talent have moved to the “WWE Alumni” of WWE.com. That includes Trent Seven, one of the founding fathers of the brand who’s long been associated with both SmackDown’s Pete BUTCH Dunne and reigning NXT UK champion Tyler Bate. Xia Brookside, daughter of veteran WWE coach Robbie Brookside, is also now an alumna.

Some people who tweeted about their release are still listed as active members of the NXT UK roster, like Rohan Raja. In fact, Joseph Conners shows as active, and he left the company last year.

Here’s an update list of talent who’s either confirmed or reported to be gone: