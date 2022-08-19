WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 19, 2022) with a live show emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is back again, this time for a face-to-face confrontation with the man who will challenge him for his title next month, Drew McIntyre. Elsewhere, The Viking Raiders have a funeral planned for The New Day, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark debut, as they take on Natalya & Sonya Deville in the final first round match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 19