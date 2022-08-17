The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 16 Heatwave edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s special episode was watched by 723,000, a hefty 21% increase over last week. It was NXT’s biggest audience since last October’s Halloween Havoc. The rating among 18-49 year olds also jumped. The .17 was an almost 31% improvement from Aug. 9, and NXT’s best number in two months. Heatwave completely outperformed the last themed edition, The Great American Bash, but that show did come right after a long holiday weekend that could have impacted its numbers.

NXT finished fifth among cable originals, with only Fox News programming drawing better demo ratings. That’s the second highest WWE’s developmental show’s ever charted for USA. Only the premiere episode back in 2019 (before the start of the “Wednesday Night War” with AEW) did better.

Another instance of the Triple H effect, or would fans have tuned in for this well promoted show regardless? Mull that over as you peruse NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

