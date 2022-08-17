Someone broke into Sasha Banks’ car

Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is rumored to returning to WWE soon along with her tag team partner Naomi (Trinity Fatu). As you’ll no doubt recall, since you’re on a pro wrestling website and we’ve written about it roughly one bazillion times, Naomi & Banks walked out of Raw back in May over creative differences. Triple H taking over creative from Vince McMahon has supposedly opened the door for them comeback.

Anyway... Banks found herself in Oakland, California after she and Naomi attended the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Monday night in Southern Cali. The Boss could have used a superhero escort, because after being parked for “just five minutes!” her car was broken into.

She documented the experience on her Instagram Story:

Sasha got robbed in Oakland. Thankfully she’s safe. pic.twitter.com/w5pcDwuSb3 — (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 17, 2022

Other videos included security cam footage, which caught someone wearing a hood smashing the window and taking items from the back before running off. Sasha captioned one of those pics with “Have fun with the hair products”.

Thankfully, she’s okay. It doesn’t seem like she lost anything too valuable, either.

Good incentive to try to get a bus out of WWE in those return negotiations!