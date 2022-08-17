Another plus of Triple H taking over WWE creative

There were a lot of issues with how Vince McMahon decided to run WWE, but one of the big ones, a truly baffling problem that never should have been one, was the complete lack of synergy between the main roster and NXT.

With Triple H in charge of creative on the main roster now, we could always reasonably expect that to change in ways both big and small. Yes, we saw Io Shirai become IYO SKY but Dakota Kai was called up without a name change. This week’s episode of NXT 2.0, the Heatwave special, showcased a smaller example:

Dexter Lumis was in the midst of a storyline with Indi Hartwell when he was fired by the company earlier this year. The two were a couple, and his abrupt dismissal led to a big change for Hartwell, who also lost her on screen tag team partner at the time. Lumis recently returned to the company but did so on the main roster. In the past, this would have been ignored completely. Now, they bothered to do the above backstage segment acknowledging the story they were previously telling.

It’s a small thing, but the details sometimes make all the difference.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT Heatwave: