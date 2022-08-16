Tyler Bate confronts Bron Breakker after successful title defense at NXT Heatwave

JD McDonagh was a couple weeks ahead of everyone else in the NXT UK invasion of NXT 2.0, instantly shooting up to the main event challenging Bron Breakker for his NXT championship. That title shot came at tonight’s (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) Heatwave show.

There were no title changes on the show leading to this, the final match of the night. There wasn’t one here either.

Indeed, McDonagh did his usual mind games schtick, the whole “I like pain, so give it to me” deal, but Breakker just speared him multiple times and pinned him with the powerslam. More noteworthy, was how the show went off the air.

Tyler Bate hit the scene and had himself a face-to-face confrontation with Breakker, the NXT UK championship in his hands. This is especially noteworthy because Bate hasn’t actually won the title on NXT UK TV just yet. Spoiler alert!

A unification match incoming?

And what does this mean for the future of NXT UK?

Get complete NXT Heatwave results and coverage of the entire show right here.