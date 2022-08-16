NXT Heatwave results: Mandy Rose is still your NXT women’s champion

Right before Zoey Stark made her entrance for her match against Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship, the USA Network showed a barcode for fans to scan with their phones. When doing so, it took you to a still image.

Stark holding the title over her head, celebrating over Rose.

Why do such a thing?

I couldn’t tell you. Especially considering a victory would mean it was a spoiler and a defeat would have rendered it useless.

It was the latter.

The match saw Toxic Attraction try to get involved but get sent to the back by the referee. Nikkita Lyons, Stark’s tag team partner on the main roster, came out to run off Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne herself. That left Stark in the ring alone, where Rose kept working her knee over and eventually finished her off with a knee to the face.

The reign continues.

Stark moves on to Friday Night SmackDown this week where she links up with Lyons to wrestle in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Get complete NXT Heatwave results and coverage of the entire show right here.