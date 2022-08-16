Technically, Raw’s Aug. 15 numbers were essentially flat when compared to last Monday. The important thing is the show continued to outpace the competition, so Triple H’s bosses can continue to feel good about the next round of broadcast/streaming rights negotiations.

Average viewership across the shows three hours was 1.98 million, 1% above Aug. 8’s. The .53 rating among 18-49 year olds was almost a 2% week-to-week decline.

That’s all fine, but the good news is Raw again took the top three spots on the cable originals chart. The 1.8 million viewers and .47 demo rating for the series finale of Better Call Saul on AMC was the only thing close. The only show that outperformed WWE & USA in the demo on all of television was once again ABC’s The Bachelorette, which finished with a .76 rating.

Hourly holds remained strong, too. You can see that in the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.97 million / .52

Hour Two: 2.09 million / .57

Hour Three: 1.88 million / .50

If this is the new normal under the Haitch regime, all involved will take it. But we’ll see what king football has to say about things in a few weeks.`

