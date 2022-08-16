WWE touts record-breaking first day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39

WWE made the decision to put tickets on sale earlier than usual for WrestleMania 39, next year’s Showcase of the Immortals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (which I’ve heard is always up to no good), California.

Reports were that decision paid off, and now WWE is confirming the news of record-breaking ticket sales from last Friday (Aug. 12), the first day they were on sale, and one day after a they held a Launch Party event in SoFi.

Here’s the presser:

WRESTLEMANIA® 39 BREAKS TICKET SALES RECORD STAMFORD, Conn., August 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a record for first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 taking placeat SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours – more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque revealed the numbers on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, where the company announced it produced its most successful second quarter in history – setting records for revenue and adjusted OIBDA. “In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.” WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Limited single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.

SoFi can hold between 70,000-100,000 people depending on the configuration. WrestleTix says the current WrestleMania set-up is for 50K, but seeing as they moved 80% of that in a day, I’d imagine they’ll probably open up more seats between now and next April. WrestleTix’s numbers also indicate that the bulk of those sales were not to resale outlets.

Did you get your tickets yet?