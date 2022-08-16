Sasha Banks & Naomi attend Disney+ ‘She-Hulk’ premiere

Word is they’ll be back sooner than later, but for now Sasha Banks is still making public appearances under her real name Mercedes Varnado, and her tag partner Naomi is being billed as Trinity Fatu.

That’s how the pair worked C2E2 a couple weekends ago, and that’s how they rolled up to the red carpet premiere of Disney+’s latest Marvel show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Pull up in the monster

Hi @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/8Ub2WxcWel — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 16, 2022

The duo haven’t appeared on WWE television since May, when they walked out of Raw over creative differences, leaving their Women’s Tag titles behind. It’s seemed at various points this summer that they were in the process of being released from their WWE contracts, but with Triple H taking over creative after Vince McMahon’s resignation, all indications are Naomi & Sasha will be back soon — likely after the conclusion of the ongoing tournament to determine their successors as Tag champs.

For now, we’ll just say the ladies looked stunning in their Jennifer Walters-inspired fashions... and let The Boss’ superfans speculate about what the Disney invite means for Varnado’s future in the Star Wars universe.