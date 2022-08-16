Ezekiel’s dad showed up on Raw this week

The story of Elias, Ezekiel, and the whole family took another turn on Monday Night Raw this week when WWE aired video footage of Ernie, Jr. talking about how horrible he felt about Kevin Owens injuring his boy. Yes, folks, we did indeed meet Zeke’s father:

“I tell ya, if I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell ya that much.”

Despite how Kevin Owens looked on this very same show, confronting a violent Drew McIntyre with all the zest of the prizefighter he once was, I am now at least moderately concerned for his well being if he ever finds himself standing across from Ernie, Jr.

We wouldn’t want him to get a piece of Ernie’s mind.

For some more backstory, Pat McAfee chimed in to give us some important history:

I haven’t seen Ol’ Ernie, Jr since I left for college..



This family has kicked so many asses in their day.. I mean all of the asses got kicked when they were around. Just kicking asses all day.



@FightOwensFight is not gonna like that EJ has now officially gotten involved. https://t.co/9cG8q2iKJg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2022

Okay, now I’m really concerned for Owens.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: