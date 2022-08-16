WWE NXT Heatwave results, live blog (Aug. 16, 2022): Three title matches

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Bron Breakker defends the NXT title against JD McDonagh, one of three championship on the line as Women’s champ Mandy Rose takes on Zoey Stark and North American champ deals with Giovanni Vinci. Plus, former Women’s Tag titleholders Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade take their issues to the ring, Santos Escobar & Tony D’Angelo will have a Street Fight for the fate of Legado Del Fantasma... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 16