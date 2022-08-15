Alexa Bliss & Asuka advance in WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

One of the only established teams in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, had their first round match-up against Alexa Bliss & Asuka on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite being the only established team beforehand, they were massive underdogs.

Consider: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair got an entrance to support Bliss & Asuka before Nikki & Doudrop ever even hit the scene.

Sure enough, the match, while given the appearance of being competitive, was never really in doubt for the babyface duo. In the end, Doudrop tapped to Asuka while Bliss fought off Nikki.

Bliss & Asuka now advance to the semifinals, where they will meet IYO SKY & Dakota Kai for the right to advance to the final. It will be a preview of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event, where the two sides will be involved in a six-woman tag match.

