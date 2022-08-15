WWE announces first earnings report & investor call of the post-Vince McMahon era

WWE delayed their reporting of second quarter earnings this year due to the ongoing investigation into payments made by recently resigned CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon. The company will revise applicable past financial statement to reflect payments which have been discovered during the investigation, and issue those along with the Q2 numbers. WWE advised the Securities & Exchange Commission last week the reports would be delayed due to two additional McMahon payments it had uncovered.

We now know when those reports will be released: Tomorrow morning (Aug. 16).

From WWE:

WWE® to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.—(BUSINESS WIRE)— WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The latest numbers being released before the stock market opens could be a sign WWE expects Wall Street to react favorably. These reports and the subsequent investor call will be the first since Vince resigned on July 22. We’ll see if either or both of the new co-CEOs Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon will take part in the call the way their predecessor often did.