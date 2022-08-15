AJ Styles is rooting for AEW & Impact: ‘You never know who might show up in WWE’

AJ Styles was one of several ex-Impact stars who recorded messages in honor of that company’s 20th anniversary for their Slammiversary PPV in June.

It was a cool moment, and even though we’ve seen similar examples recently (such as for ROH Final Battle last December), fans are always intrigued by any cross company collaboration.

That’s why Styles was asked about his video in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. He explained he’s rooting for every company to succeed. That’s partly because he’s a good friend, and doesn’t like to see people unemployed. But he also has a bit of a personal reason:

“I still want Impact Wrestling to do well. I want AEW to do well. Competition’s a good thing. It makes everybody better, there’s nothing wrong with that. We want to see people succeed and to tell the truth, I have friends in every company I would like to see them do well. So, they have my support, just like anybody else. I want to see them do well, I don’t want to see anyone lose their job and you never know who might show up in WWE.”

The jury is still out on AEW, but it’s been very clear in the past that WWE views Impact as a sort of “farm system” for their shows. AJ’s just espousing a similar philosophy, and one that doesn’t negate his other sentiments.

A rising tide lifts all boats, even if the best boats all eventually sail to the same destination.