WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 15, 2022) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: The Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues its first round with Alexa Bliss & Asuka taking on Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop for the right to face IYO SKY & Dakota Kai, AJ Styles gets a United States title shot against Bobby Lashley, Riddle is back to talk about Seth Rollins’ attack at SummerSlam, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 15