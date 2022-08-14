WWE Clash at the Castle match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Clash at the Castle show set to take place on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It’s been 30 years since the last time the promotion held a major stadium show in the United Kingdom.

We’re just under three weeks out from showtime, and here’s how the card looks:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

After many weeks of McIntyre doing his very best to book a ticket to the main event of this show, he finally beat Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match to make it official. Recent reports indicate he’s dealing with a back injury but it’s not expected to keep him from this match. Karrion Kross returned and inserted himself into this, but rumors indicate he won’t be added to the match.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

After Morgan got a cheap win over Ronda Rousey, the latter was suspended for lashing out and attacking a referee. A Gauntlet match was held to find a new top contender on SmackDown this past week and Baszler emerged victorious. They signed the contract to make it official this past week, and Rousey is still looming large.

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Becky Lynch got injured during her match with Belair at SummerSlam, where she turned babyface to side with the current Raw women’s champion in the face of the returning Bayley, Kai, and SKY. With Lynch out, Belair found some new allies in Bliss & Asuka, and now the two teams will throw down in a six-woman tag match.

There’s no word on when the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will conclude, but there could be something from that on this show. There isn’t much else currently building to the show.

Thoughts?