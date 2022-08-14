Matt Hardy agrees wrestlers who leave AEW could go to WWE with Triple H in charge

There has been near universal praise for Triple H since he took over WWE creative in the wake of Vince McMahon resigning from his positions within the company. The general consensus seems to be that the promotion is far better off with a more traditional pro wrestler in charge over an old man with a lot of eccentricities.

This extends all the way to the guy running AEW, Tony Khan, who believes the improvement in the WWE television product is good for the entire industry. His argument is that a rising tide raises all ships.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers themselves are excited about how much more competitive the industry will be from the perspective of the worker. On the most recent episode of “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” this topic came up and Hardy went that route with it:

“This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back. There’s so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince. Triple H… I’ve already spoken with people who are there and Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I’ve talked to there with the current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. “I also think it’s going to make the competition of the industry healthier, as well. Because now it’s like… once again, I’m Team AEW, whatever team I’m playing for I’m waving that flag until my dying day. But it is a good thing because there are people that could potentially leave AEW that might end up going to WWE and they would be more apt to doing that because Triple H is in charge. So I think that’s a super positive thing.”

In the past, we’ve only ever really talked about wrestlers leaving WWE and AEW welcoming them with open arms. That’s unquestionably been a good thing but with McMahon in charge, there were questions regarding if the opposite could ever be true. Now that Triple H is the point man, it sure seems like.

That’s good for everyone.