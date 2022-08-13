Kurt Angle doesn’t think Vince McMahon is really retired

When you’re to something being one way, it can be hard to imagine any other way.

Since Vince McMahon resigned from WWE amidst internal & external investigations into NDAs, hush money, and other financial questions, every report we’re received indicates the long-time CEO, Chairman & head of creative no longer has any role in the company’s day-to-day operations. But current and former WWE wrestlers have expressed doubts.

Add Kurt Angle to that list.

Our Olympic hero was on the Cafe de Rene podcast last week, and told Rene Dupree:

“I personally don’t think he’s fully retired. You know Vince, he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes [laughs]. Vince is not letting go of that company, he will not let it go until his hands are dead cold and they pry it out of his cold, dead hands. He’s not letting go of that company until he dies. And that’s just it.” “And you know, I’m not trying to cause any problems for WWE or for Vince McMahon, because I love Vince to death. But there is no way he is going to let it go. He already set up, you know, Stephanie [McMahon] being in charge and Triple H being in charge of talent relations. He’s got everybody in the right positions so that he could continue to run the show.”

Dupree, who wrestled for Vince in the aughts, agreed. Do you?

