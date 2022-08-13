Drew McIntyre pulled off WWE weekend house shows due to back injury

Earlier this year, WWE took some precautions with Drew McIntyre as he was dealing with a neck injury. He didn’t wrestle between Day 1 and Royal Rumble, but treatment and a slightly reduced schedule was enough to keep McIntyre from missing any significant time.

It looks like they’ll take the same approach as the Scot deals with some back issues ahead of a showdown with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. ProWrestling.net was the first to report McIntyre was off this weekend’s live events in Salisbury, Maryland, and Atlantic City, New Jersey due to lower back soreness. Fightful confirmed the report, adding that Drew’s been dealing with ”a rough back injury” that requires additional rest.

But surgery is not expected to be required, and the Clash match is still a go. WWE just announced a face-to-face between Reigns and McIntyre for next Friday’s SmackDown.