GUNTHER FOREVER

I’m not sure when I became a full blown GUNTHER convert but I’m sipping the kool-aid now, and it tastes damn good.

I am a man of many contradictions, that much I can assure you, so when I say that I sometimes wish pro wrestling was much simpler and more about the simulated competition of it all I know it’s at odds with the many other times I’ve stated how much I like how silly it can all be. Both things can be true, I suppose, but GUNTHER really highlights just how good it can be when you allow yourself to take it seriously for a moment and get lost in treating it as though it is legitimate.

GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental championship he’s pledged to hold forever in the main event of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a damn good match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He did as GUNTHER usually does — left his opponent marked up and beaten. The live crowd showered them with chants in appreciation.

It was wonderful.

That’s GUNTHER. There’s no real flash, no emphasis on entertainment over the sport of it, just pure raw aggressive offense designed to bring about the demise of his opponent. It’s my sincere hope that he’s allowed to be on the main roster what he was in NXT UK and NXT, an absolute killer who might win with his “finisher,” powerbombing you into oblivion, or he might win with a somehow equally brutal knife edge chop, or maybe a splash from the top rope, or a lariat that looks like it could actually decapitate a fully grown man. WWE has a very particular house style, and we should all welcome the variety GUNTHER offers in direct opposition to that.

There’s something special about a man whose finishing move is pretty much just whatever he decides it to be when he’s done pummeling his opponents. I hope we get more of that moving forward.

Even if we don’t, it’s already clear we’re in for a special run on the main roster with this man in the best shape of his life having awesome main event matches.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: