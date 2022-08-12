Hit Row returns to WWE on SmackDown

There were reports going around just yesterday that Hit Row could be next in line to be brought back to WWE by Triple H, who is now running creative for the main roster with Vince McMahon having resigned in disgrace. The group were released over a two week span late last year.

Sure enough, they’re back.

While Swerve Strickland is doing his thing in AEW and finding much success there, the other three members of the squad — Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-Fab — made their way back to Friday Night SmackDown this week. They won a quick squash match over a couple of local athletes there for the express purpose of putting them over.

They did just that.

After the win, the three got on the mic and cut a promo reintroducing themselves as the “OG 3” of Hit Row and if we don’t know, now we know.

