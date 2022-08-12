Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah advance in Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

The first round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continued on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with yet another first round match-up.

Raquel Rodriguez, who has been presented strongly as a singles competitor since getting called up from NXT, though never quite given a push proper, was paired with Aliyah, who has been a veritable punching bag. Meanwhile, the talented but rarely used Xia Li and Shotzi were also paired up.

They met here in a messy match that featured an appearance from Natalya and Sonya Deville, who hung around just enough to get in on the action without really influencing the outcome. Aliyah took much of the beating before getting the hot tag to Rodriguez, who cleaned up, ultimately using a powerbomb to pin Li.

They head to the semifinals with the win and now await the winner of the Natalya & Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark match scheduled for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

