Goldberg has issued his last apology to Bret Hart

You know the drill. Bret Hart blames Bill Goldberg for ending his career, just generally dislikes his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, and will never, ever let any of us forget about it. Goldberg has apologized, praised himself for apologizing, and tried to move past it. But Bret publicly holding that grudge has made it hard for Bill to avoid the issue.

It’s kinda funny, kinda sad, and just a fact of life for everyone in the wrestling community.

Goldberg’s addressed it yet again, this time on the podcast of someone he had beef with in WCW but is now cool with, Chris Jericho. On Talk Is Jericho, Bill made it clear that, while he is sorry about the whole situation, if the beef with Hart ever does die, it won’t be because of another apology from him:

“He’s an idol to anybody and everybody who would have ever been in this business. I’m a human being like everybody else and there was absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever, none, zero. “Does it bother me? Yeah, I’ll take it to my grave. But also, I got to say, and I’m kind of at a turning point, I’m done saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’ve said it a million times and I’m not going to continue to tear myself down, I’m done. I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ if he can’t accept my apology, it is what it is, you’ve got to move on and I’ve moved on.”

Jericho and Goldberg also got into their infamous altercation during the 1990s, with both men expressing their regret — and belief they were set-up by others in the WCW locker room.

Jericho: I firmly believe that we had our backstage brew ha ha, scuffle backstage, that was manipulated, I think, by other people to kind of pit us against each other. Goldberg: I don’t believe that one was because of the true animosity you and I had for each other, it was a stage that was set by other people and we just followed out the storyline. I will apologize to the end of my days for that. Jericho: Me too. That was not something I was very proud about either, especially the fact that it was online 20 minutes later. That’s why I was like, ‘this was all a setup’ and we fell for it.

