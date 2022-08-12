NXT UK talents said to be feeling ‘a lot of uneasiness’ after recent tapings cancelled

The future of NXT UK has been the source of much speculation since WWE adjusted their developmental program and rebranded its flagship show as NXT 2.0.

Born in a time when Triple H had a vision for global developmental territories, something that seemed to have been scrapped by the time of the 2.0 revamp, NXT UK’s struggled to regain momentum after being shut down for months in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Many of the show’s biggest names have already been brought to the United States for use on either the Florida-based brand or the main roster.

One of the main things thought to be keeping NXT UK alive was WWE’s deal with their UK broadcast partner, BT Sport. But a report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says television tapings scheduled for this week were cancelled when BT Sport prioritized use of the studio where NXT UK films for their football (soccer) coverage.

That the tapings weren’t simply moved, and that no one was given much information about the cancellation, unsurprisingly isn’t playing well with the NXT UK team.

As Dave Meltzer wrote:

“There is a lot of uneasiness within the NXT U.K. crew. The next two sets of television tapings were canceled on 8/9. The reason given was that BT Sports Studios, where they tape, had to be used for football/soccer coverage. But as you can imagine with the talent how the reaction is, given you could tape somewhere else and shutting down tapings is never a good sign. Nobody really has been told anything.”

PWInsider followed up with an update that sounds even worse, although they do mention the possibility the show could film at the Orlando Performance Center:

“...currently, there are no TV tapings for that brand scheduled in Great Britain.”

With Triple H back in charge of things, some thought NXT UK would be safe for a bit longer. Does this indicate otherwise, as the crew seems to think?

Stay tuned.