Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair gave Snoop Dogg a custom WWE title at WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

WWE held their WrestleMania 39 Launch Party event last night (Aug. 11) in Los Angeles County’s SoFi Stadium, the same building where the Showcase of the Immortals will take place next April.

It was a star-studded affair designed to start generating hype for ‘Mania 2023 — just one day before tickets go on sale for the show. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias hosted, and stole a kiss Los Lotharios thought they were giving to the newly signed Valerie Loureda. The Miz & Maryse welcomed pop star JoJo Siwa to Miz TV, only for Miz’s rival on Dancing With The Stars season 30 to bring out SmackDown Women’s champion Liv Morgan to joke about his balls.

The biggest guest, however, was WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. The hip hop icon didn’t bring his much speculated about cousin back, but he did bring some bling for the wrestlers he interacted with: Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair and her new best bud, Becky Lynch. Snoop gave the ladies necklaces with Death Row Records pendants. In return, The EST and The Man gave the D-O-Double G his own WWE championship.

Check out the Golden title. Or as Snoop calls it, the Doggfather World title,

That’s a good looking belt. So good it was gifted twice. Montez Ford (who received the National Medal of Honor INSPIRE Award at yesterday’s event) & Angelo Dawkins of Street Profits presented it Snoop backstage, too.

Lest you think the backstage ceremony had more street cred then the on-stage one, I’ll have you know the latter ended with this all-time great moment...

So now you can cross “see Becky Lynch (try to) Crip Walk with Snoop Dogg” off your bucket list.