WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 12, 2022) with a live show emanating from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Cardiff, Wales.
Advertised for tonight: Gunther defends the Intercontinental championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia Li in the Women’s tag team championship tournament, Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler have a contract signing to make their SmackDown women’s championship match official for Clash at the Castle, and more!
