Report: More released WWE stars are returning at SmackDown

Now that he’s in charge of WWE creative, Triple H isn’t wasting any time undoing some of the mistakes made by his out-of-touch predecessor, Vince McMahon. Over the last two weeks we’ve seen Triple H make a big splash by bringing Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dexter Lumis back to WWE, all of whom were released by McMahon over the last year.

Now it sounds like two more wrestlers released by McMahon could be back on WWE television tomorrow night. According to PW Insider, a couple of Hit Row members are expected to be at tomorrow night’s (Aug. 12) SmackDown taping:

“Earlier this evening, PWInsider.com reported that AJ Francis aka Top Dolla in Hit Row was expected to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Raleigh, NC. Since then, we have also confirmed that Dolla’s Hit Row partner Ashante The Adonis is also slated to be at Smackdown, which certainly lends credence to the idea the team will be returning to WWE. Before anyone asks, we have not heard anything regarding B-Fab as of this writing. Obviously Swerve Strickland is signed to AEW.”

Are you excited for the potential return of Hit Row to WWE, even if the group is missing one or two members?