Some wrestling shows still struggle to find room for more than one women’s segment in the ring, but that won’t be the case on tomorrow night’s (Aug. 12) episode of SmackDown.

WWE has announced two such segments for the show. First up is the next match in the women’s tag team title tournament; Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will team up to battle Xia Li and Shotzi. You can check out the full tournament bracket right here. As of now, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai are the only team that has advanced beyond the first round.

In addition to that match, there will be a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. These two wrestlers are scheduled to fight for the SmackDown women’s championship at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales. WWE’s web site is playing it up like Morgan’s arm is badly hurt:

“Now, Baszler faces a weakened and vulnerable Morgan, whose arm was brutally mangled at the hands of Ronda Rousey, both during and after their title match at SummerSlam.”

Babyface Morgan received loud boos on SmackDown last week, presumably because she shouldn’t be the champion right now after tapping out against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and then gave a bad excuse for what happened. WWE’s description above doesn’t sound like Morgan is someone they want you to boo, so we’ll see how the crowd reacts to her this time.

Speaking of Rousey, there’s still no word on when her current suspension will end. The latest rumor indicates she is expected to appear at Clash at the Castle.

This episode of SmackDown also includes Gunther defending the Intercontinental championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, and follow-up on Karrion Kross’ shocking return to WWE.

