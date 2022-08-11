John Cena is a 16-time world champion, putting him in a tie with Ric Flair for most world title reigns in the WWE record books. Cena fell short in his quest to become a 17 time champ last year at SummerSlam when he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

During Comic-Con Wales, Cena confirmed that he won’t be at next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. Furthermore, when he was asked about the likelihood of breaking the championship record, Cena didn’t sound very confident about it:

I know I’m not done in the ring, but I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. And I’m 45 [years old], and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. And the top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So, I’m not done in the ring, but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. Story’s yet to be told, ‘cause if I’m in the ring I got a chance.

It’s worth noting that older stars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley each won the WWE championship this year. Brock was 44 years old for both of his title wins this year, while Bob was 45 years old when he won the title at Royal Rumble. Maybe Cena’s odds to break the record aren’t great given his busy Hollywood schedule and extremely limited time for WWE, but he definitely has a chance to make history.

Do you think Cena will be right back in the world title mix whenever he returns for his next WWE match, or is Charlotte Flair now the best bet to break the record for most career world championships?