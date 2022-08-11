An investigation into hush money payments prompted Vince McMahon’s resignation from WWE nearly three weeks ago. Since then, a new regime consisting of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H has assumed much of the power in WWE. Changes have come to WWE’s television product now that out-of-touch Vince is gone, and plenty of wrestling fans are drinking Triple H’s Kool-Aid and embracing this new era in WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan has also been paying attention to the changes going on at WWE. He agrees that WWE’s television shows have improved since Vince resigned, and he thinks AEW stands to benefit in a big way from it. Here is how Khan explained his perspective in an interview with DAZN:

“Now the competition changing, I think that’s a good thing in some ways. If you like good wrestling, you’re just more likely to want to see it because our competitor has been doing better shows recently than they had been doing, I think. I watch them pretty often, and I think they’ve been better. It seems like that’s the consensus among people who watch them. I do think in general, if it’s gonna get more people watching wrestling, that’s probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company. And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you’re a big wrestling fan, and if you’ve been away and you like good wrestling, you might be saying, ‘Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk’s back?’ So as we get to an exciting point of a lot of people coming back to the company, but a lot of new fans also, I think hopefully they want to embrace the new wrestlers in AEW and also a lot of the big names in AEW that you’ll be able to see on a regular basis...” “I think if you’re a fan of good wrestling, it’d be a great time to step back in and check it out because right now, there’s a lot of good wrestling on TV”

Tony believes that WWE gaining popularity is good news for every wrestling company, because it will increase the overall pro wrestling fan base. That includes bringing back lapsed fans who were driven away from pro wrestling years ago due to WWE’s underwhelming product under Vince McMahon. AEW is in a very good position to use stars like CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley to capture the attention of an expanded pro wrestling fan base.

Do you agree with Tony Khan that a hot industry leader will make it easier for AEW to get hot as well? Is this what will happen under Triple H’s creative vision for WWE?