WWE announces 14 NIL athletes signed at SummerSlam tryout

As they’ve been doing around marquee stadium events of late, WWE held talent tryouts ahead of SummerSlam in Nashville last month. This one had a new, Triple H-led team evaluating talent, including Paul Heyman and Big E. It also reportedly didn’t go that well.

But they still found 14 people to sign to their NIL (for “Next In Line”, a play on the name, image & likeness contracts NCAA athletes can sign while maintaining collegiate eligibility) program.

Here’s who got a deal from Haitch himself:

14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/HL7fcYg0O1 — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) August 10, 2022

Kennedy Cummins - Cheerleader from the University of Minnesota

Gabrielle Dunn - Karate practitioner who won the Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Championship at the US Capitol Classics

Rickssen Opont - Track & Field athlete from the University of South Alabama

Alivia Ash - Track & Field athlete from Louisville & Rutgers

Harleigh White - Track & Field athlete from Clemson

Chukwusom Enekwechi - Track & Field athlete from East Michigan

Jade Gentile - Soccer player from West Virginia University

Anna Keefer - Track & Field athlete from the Univerity of North Carolina

Breanna Ruggiero - Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer

Beau Morris - Offensive lineman from Southern Methodist University

Franki Strefling - Volleyball player from Eastern Michigan University

Hayden Pittman - Tight End from University of Alabama-Birmingham

Lea Mitchell - Gymnast from Michigan State University

Kevin Ventura-Cortes - Tight End from Concordia St Paul

Lots of folks looking to follow Bianca Belair’s path from track. Anyone stand out to you?