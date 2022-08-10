Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. has dedicated time on the second season of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast to his own plans to launch a wrestling promotion.

He revealed on the most recent episode that he’s going to have rework those plans after last Friday’s SmackDown, however. You see, Prinze was planning to make Karrion Kross his first champion, and had already been working with the once-again-former Killer on ideas for both Kross and his wife & on-screen partner Scarlett.

“My champion, and I’d spoken with him a lot, was going to be Killer Kross. He was my guy, I was building the whole thing around him. We had kind of worked on the story, we had talked about philosophy, talked about his character, his wife’s character, with the caveat of, ‘Hey, you can’t hold your career up to make my thing go.’ So I said if you get other offers, you need to make a living, go make a living.

“It was actually Thursday, the day before SmackDown, I get a text that says, ‘Hey man, I need some advice, let’s chat.’ And so I already know, I already know, and I almost wrote him the day before, ‘Hey with Vince gone you’re going to get a call from Hunter.’ I literally wrote this text, and I said, ‘And he’s going to offer you the moon and if you say no you are out of your mind so don’t trip.’ Then I deleted the whole text and instead, I just sent him a picture from this storyboard guy that is doing part of the show for me so that I can pitch it properly. I just sent him a picture of some of the storyboard stuff instead because I didn’t want to freak him out.”

“The very next day I get this text from him, ‘Can we talk, I need some advice.’ We start chatting and he says, ‘I talked to Hunter, they made an offer and it’s real and I think I believe him when he’s telling me what’s going to happen and you & I need to talk.’ I said, ‘Yeah brother’ and I told him what I just told you, I was like, ‘Dude, I wrote you a text yesterday that I deleted because I knew this was going to happen once Vince left the company.’”

“We talked about it and I said, ‘Look, you’d be crazy to chase my dream in place of yours.’ Your dream was never to be — I don’t want to say the name of my federation — your dream was never to be the Freddie P champion, it was to be the WWE Champion. I said, ‘I couldn’t hold you up from that. I want to see you succeed at the highest level and my federation is not going to be at the highest level, that’s WWE forever.’

“We’re talking and he goes, ‘That’s funny, that’s the same thing my mom said.’ And I said, ‘Dude, always listen to your mother, always listen to your mother.’”

“We hang up and then the next day I’m watching this segment with Roman Reigns and Drew and all of a sudden my champion runs out and just kills Drew and puts him on the clock. And I remember being like, ‘Oh, they are putting a rocket ship on this man, which is what they should have done the first damn time.’”