The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 9 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, 2.0 had an audience of 597,000, and did a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are dips of 8% and 13% compared to last week’s numbers. In ends a three week run of rising viewership, but both that and the rating are within the range’s NXT’s been operating in for quite some time now.

WWE also couldn’t replicate Aug. 2’s finish in the cable rankings for USA, as NXT fell to 20th from last week’s seventh place. Much of that can probably be attributed to a strong day for Fox News programming — a whopping 13 of the shows in the top 20 were that network stoking outrage covering the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

They’ll hope for better next week with their loaded Heatwave special episode.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

