He worked on his set at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, then took it on the road for SummerSlam weekend in Nashville. Now Undertaker’s one-man show is going international, as WWE’s announced he’ll be sharing storing and telling tales of his legendary career the night before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

WWE today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its international debut on Friday night, Sept. 2, at New Theatre Cardiff, Wales, ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. BST via NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.