Multiple matches added to NXT Heatwave

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the go home show to next week’s “Heatwave” special. With much of the card still needing filled out, they went about making multiple matches official for the show.

Among them:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar in a Street Fight with a lot of implications. If D’Angelo wins, Santos will be gone from NXT forever and if Santos wins, Legado del Fantasma will be free of the D’Angelo family’s control

Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the North American championship. The two had a big exchange this week leading to a challenge and the match being made.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in the first big match of their feud after the former turned on the latter, ending their tag team title reign and costing Perez the NXT women’s championship.

Those matches join the previously announced Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh NXT championship bout and Zoey Stark challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship.

Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT 2.0 this week: