Tommaso Ciampa earns U.S. championship match

WWE put a big emphasis on the United States championship on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, booking three different matches to get us the next top contender to the title currently held by Bobby Lashley. He retained the strap with a dominant win over Theory at SummerSlam this past weekend.

First, AJ Styles def. Mustafa Ali and The Miz in a triple threat match. Later, Tommaso Ciampa def. Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a triple threat match. Later still, those two would meet in a singles match, and the winner would determine who would receive the next shot.

Well, it wasn’t really those two meeting. It was Styles in a veritable 2-v-1 against both Ciampa and Miz. Sure enough, Miz got involved often and his frequent interference was enough to give Ciampa the edge, as he pinned Styles to book a match against Lashley.

In an interview after, Lashley put over Ciampa as an opponent but promised to beat him up and put him in the Hurt Lock.

That title match will take place on next week’s episode of Raw.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.