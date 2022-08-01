WWE: Becky Lynch expected to be out ‘several months’

Word got around earlier today that Becky Lynch had suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam this past Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, WWE has confirmed as much, what with Lynch herself appearing on Monday Night Raw this week in a sling and seeming to hand things over to Bianca Belair before saying she would be back after a while.

After, to really drive home that she needs time off to heal up, they worked an angle where Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacked her backstage.

Now, WWE has brought word that Becky is expected to be out for “several months.”

After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022

Recovery times for an injury like this vary but she could very well be out for up to three months while she recovers. WWE using the word “several” would seem to indicate it will be at least two months until she’s back on our TV screens.

Get well soon, Becky!

