Sasha Banks & Naomi could be returning to WWE soon

The moment it was announced that Triple H had been promoted to head of Creative in the wake of Vince McMahon’s resignation (publicly announced as a retirement), there was hope among plenty of fans that it would open the door to the possibility that Sasha Banks & Naomi would return to WWE. The two collectively decided to walk out before an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May and have stuck to their guns since then, keeping their distance from the company in every way possible.

Naturally, there have been a lot of reports in the meantime that have indicated the two are gone from the company. Once McMahon was out, though, it wasn’t long before word started going around that Triple H/Stephanie McMahon were trying to bring them back.

Now, it seems that pursuit may have borne fruit.

WrestlingNews.co is outright reporting that an agreement has been made for Banks and Naomi to return to WWE, and they could be appearing as early as Monday Night Raw later on this evening. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez wasn’t willing to confirm that report but did say he’s heard something similar and he believes it to be true.

We’ll find out if they’ll be back in just under two hours from this writing. Make sure you follow along with Raw tonight right here.