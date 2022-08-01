Report: Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair opened the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) this past Saturday night (July 30, 2022) in Nashville, Tennessee with a damn good match that seemed to end their feud once and for all. Belair retained the Raw women’s championship and Lynch shook her hand after before coming to her defense by standing up to the returning Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

It was all great.

Except for the shoulder injury she appeared to suffer during the match.

It happened early, when she took a Jaded and appeared to land badly. She worked through it and they still had a good match but there was plenty of concern coming out of the show. But while there was some hope considering the lack of word since then, unfortunately, Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live today that she suffered a separated shoulder. He could not confirm the severity of the injury, however.

WWE has yet to comment publicly on Lynch’s injury situation. She, too, has been quiet on the matter.