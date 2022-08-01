Ronda Rousey fined AND suspended for her actions at SummerSlam

For the second time in her career in pro wrestling, Ronda Rousey has been suspended by WWE. And this time, after attacking a referee following her controversial loss to Liv Morgan in SummerSlam’s SmackDown Women’s championship, Rousey has also been fined!

Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended. An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall. Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

This is likely a way to give Ronda a break from weekly television. The announcement only specifies one episode of television, but if she’s not booked for Sept. 3’s Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff, this would be good time to enjoy some time on the farm with the family.

It’s also extend her rivalry with Morgan, and give what sure looked like a heel turn some time to simmer. The blue brand’s women’s title scene could look different by then. We did get a Charlotte Flair hype video during SummerSlam...