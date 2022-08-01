WWE didn’t hold a PPV (can "premium live event" please be a Vince-ism we move away from now so we can start calling them that again?) in December last year. Instead, they added a New Year's Day show to the 2022 calender. Day 1 was held Jan. 1 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Word was the show was the brainchild of Nick Khan. With him now running the whole company as co-CEO, it should come as no surprise it looks like Day 1 will be back on New Year's Day next year. And it's staying in the same city and venue.

We don't even know when tickets will go on sales, so it's way too early to read anything into the promotional graphic. But we will remind you that the inaugural version of this event was where Brock Lesnar won the WWE title from Big E, making his WrestleMania 38 showdown with Roman Reigns a unification match, and giving us our current one-champ-two-brands situation.

Will that still be the case on Day 1 2023?