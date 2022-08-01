 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Raw, results live blog (Aug. 1, 2022): SummerSlam fallout

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 1, 2022) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, featuring all the fallout from the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertised for tonight: Nothing official as of this writing but there’s a lot to work through following the events of SummerSlam. Bianca Belair is still Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch turned babyface, Bayley is back with a group that includes IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Edge returned to get after The Judgment Day alongside Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz lost to Logan Paul, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 1

