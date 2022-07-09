Sorry, Maximum Male Models is not your ticket to the runway

As a lover of dumb wrestling stuff, I was looking forward to the unveiling of Maximum Male Models’ 2022 “Tennis Collection” on SmackDown last night (July 8).

Sadly, I don’t think it was quite dumb enough to really be entertaining. I’ll give Mansoor... excuse me, mån.sôör credit for really hamming it up. But otherwise seeing he and ma.çé strut in basic country club wear was just boring, and had no real tie in to anything else on the show. Or, you know, an eventual wrestling match.

Don’t ask me what the “titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures” stuff is all about, either.

Anyway, I didn’t bring this up to dunk on an act that hopefully is a work in progress. I bring it up because the internet is having some fun with Max Dupri’s call for submissions to MaximumMaleModels.com. See, clicking on the “Start Your Application” button gets you this warning message...

This website is intended for entertainment purposes only. WWE is not a modeling agency, and we will not be reviewing or considering any submissions for actual model assignments, employment, or calls. If you want to continue anyway to have some fun, then please proceed.

There are some (I hope tongue in cheek) cries of “kayfabe’s dead!” going around with the above image. But really, it works in storyline, too. Dupri told us not to submit anything unless we had the same qualities ma.çé and mån.sôör possess. And, clearly, none of us do...

But if you can accept that reality and want to continue on MaximumMaleModels.com anyway to have some fun, then by all means — please proceed.

It’ll give you something to do while we wait and see if WWE can make this dumb stuff actually fun next Friday.