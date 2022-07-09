Cageside Community Star Ratings for Money in the Bank 2022

After every WWE PPV, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Money in the Bank, the annual climb(s) for the case(s). Below you’ll see how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 2 — and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

Two things to note. First, Meltzer liked the main event A LOT more than we did.

Second, as its runaway win our “Match of the Night” poll from immediately after the show ended last Saturday night presaged - The Usos & Street Profits match got a phenomenal score from our voters. In fact, since Richie DiMaso and I just hashed this out last month, I can tell you their Tag title match at Money in the Bank got the fourth highest Cageside Community Star Rating since we started doing these back in 2016 (behind Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch at Evolution with a 4.70, and John Cena/Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble ‘17 and Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell ‘22 — both of which got a 4.69).

It helped push Money in the Bank ‘22 into the upper half of WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months. Which you can see in our rundown of scores for all of those since last year’s Money in the Bank:

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Money in the Bank?