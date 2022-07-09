Alexa Bliss on what Bray told her after his WWE release, a possible reunion

She didn’t win her second Money in the Bank briefcase last weekend, but Alexa Bliss has been making the media rounds like she did.

During interviews, Bliss is frequently asked about the partnership with Bray Wyatt that’s defined her character’s creative direction for much of the past two years — even past Wyatt’s WWE release last summer.

She’s had nothing but good things to day about her collaborator (whose real name is Windham Rotunda). Alexa told Out of Character with Ryan Satin:

“Working with The Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his character, so much research. It made me want to step my game up 100% being like, Okay, well, he puts this much thought into his character, I need to put twice as much thought in mine. “When you step into someone else’s gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down. You only want to elevate it. I put in so much effort into that, and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse. It was so fun. Obviously it’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore because it was so much fun, and I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we were having.”

Bliss said something similar to Metro.uk, where they also dove into who came up with her Fiend-ified gimmick — and what Windham thought about her continuing with it after he was released by WWE in 2021:

“He obviously helped a lot with the Dark Alexa character. I had to take that and evolve it into its own entity, and put my own spin on things... Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going’, so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going.”

Bliss told Metro she envisioned her character getting even darker after Wyatt’s release, but WWE steered her away from the supernatural (which seems to a trend for the company lately):

“For the therapy stuff, it was an idea that I had going one way, and WWE had going another way and so we collaborated. It turned into the therapy that you saw on TV. I wanted to originally come back as something more evil and more dark and more scary, but WWE had other plans.”

She also told that outlet she’d jump at the chance to work with her old partner again:

“If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him. Everyone wanted to work with Windham, he’s just so good and so creatively genius. He put so much effort into his craft… He’s the best!”

Bray/Windham is teasing... something. We haven’t seen signs that could be a return to WWE, even though a lot of people initially hoped this was one. Could we get a reunion of the Fiends? Would anyone want that?

