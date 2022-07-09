WWE’s bringing The Beast back on Raw

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been on Raw since back when he was carrying the brand’s title. He lost that to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, then took his usual post-Mania break.

Now, with a Last Man Standing match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship coming up in a few weeks at SummerSlam, the Beast Incarnate is making his way back to Monday night.

As you can see in that commercial, WWE is alway promoting an open challenge for Bobby Lashley’s United States championship on the July 11 episode from San Antonio. Theory — the man Lashley beat for the red, white & blue belt (and who he’ll defend it against at SummerSlam provided he wins on Monday) and the current Mr. Money in the Bank (who’s indicated he plans to cash in on whoever wins Reigns & Lesnar’s war in Nashville) — will wrestle Riddle.

Back to Brock... he’s also booked for July 22 and 29’s SmackDown shows. Will those be the only three times we see him en route to the Biggest Party of the Summer?