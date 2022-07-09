Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Money in the Bank 2022, Lacey Evans turning heel, and Otis vomiting after eating too many hot dogs, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Veer Mahaan

After his recent dominant win over Rey Mysterio, it was reasonable to think WWE had plans for Veer Mahaan at SummerSlam. However, he spent this week’s (July 4) Raw having his food stolen by Mustafa Ali at a party and then wrestling on Main Event. I don’t think this will get him booked for SummerSlam.

Stock Down #2: The Miz

The Miz is likely headed to a celebrity match at SummerSlam against Logan Paul. A wrestler in that position is typically protected before the match, but The Miz lost against AJ Styles in a singles match on Raw in a little over six minutes. Almost half of the match took place during a commercial break. This is not how a star wrestler is booked. Perhaps WWE is leaning towards a SummerSlam tag match instead, with AJ Styles joining up with Paul to take on Miz and Ciampa?

Stock Down #1: Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes

WWE falsely advertised a high stakes match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the main event of last night’s (July 8) SmackDown. Instead of delivering the advertised match, Sheamus coughed all over the place and bailed on the fight because he wanted a COVID test. McIntyre then made quick work out of BUTCH in a nothing singles match. Afterwards, Drew’s cheap sword was slightly bent from striking the ring ropes with it. Nobody here looked good, especially the people in WWE who booked this complete waste of time segment.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Viking Raiders

The New Vicious Viking Raiders desperately needed a hot restart on SmackDown after a couple years of mostly bad booking. WWE appears to be giving it to them for now, as Erik & Ivar have absolutely crushed the New Day three weeks in a row.

Stock Up #2: Theory

Theory was a late inclusion to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, where he prevailed over the rest of the field. He didn’t waste much time playing mind games with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Theory sounds determined to cash in on Roman or Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, so he’s immediately making his presence known in the main event scene.

Stock Up #1: Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan had an amazing week, winning the Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown women’s championship. She’s over with the live audience and her win was treated like a huge deal by the commentary team. This could be the big break she’s been trying to land in WWE for the last few years.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?