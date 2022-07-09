The SummerSlam picture starts to get clearer

Ronda Rousey will be getting a rematch against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women’s championship at SummerSlam on Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. That has been made official after this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Also made official for the big event: The Usos will once again put the unified tag team titles on the line against The Street Profits. Kayla Braxton mentioned rumors are going around that a special guest referee will be brought in for the match, but that isn’t a part of WWE’s official announcement, and they teased and failed to deliver on a special stipulation for the Money in the Bank match.

Stay tuned on that.

Meanwhile, while it hasn’t been made official, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to set himself up for an Intercontinental championship match against GUNTHER.

And, of course, we can’t forget about Theory making it all but official that he’ll be cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Quite an event episode of SmackDown as far as building to the next big WWE PPV showcase.

Anyway, here are all the highlights: