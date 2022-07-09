Liv Morgan shocked the world last weekend when she won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and later cashed in to win the SmackDown women’s championship from an exhausted Ronda Rousey.

If Liv wants to remain champ she’ll have to beat Ronda again, this time without the element of surprise on her side. That’s because WWE has officially booked the championship rematch for SummerSlam 2022, coming up on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Not too many people can beat Ronda twice in the same month, so Liv has her work cut out for her.

Here’s the current lineup for SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s title

The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States championship

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Do you like how the card is shaping up, Cagesiders?